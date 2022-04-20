Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in InMode by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.92. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

