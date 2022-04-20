Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

