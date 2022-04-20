Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

