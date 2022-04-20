Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 307 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $93.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.