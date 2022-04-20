PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

