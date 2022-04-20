Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 82,985 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

National Health Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.