Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,068,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,108 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

