Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,464 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.97.

NYSE IRT opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

