SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Holdings Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

