Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Whirlpool by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Whirlpool by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.