Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

NYSE AAP opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

