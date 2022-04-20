Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

PEB opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

