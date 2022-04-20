Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $851,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.