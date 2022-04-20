Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,800 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Prysm Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $654,802,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $369,088,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $48,731,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $13,795,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RIVN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 83.94.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 39.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 49.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 33.46 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

