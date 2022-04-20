Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

