Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 792 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.