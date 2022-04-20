Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

