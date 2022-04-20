Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 369,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

