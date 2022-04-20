Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 731,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 206,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of RUN opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

