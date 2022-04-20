Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

