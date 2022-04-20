Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $175.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.16. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

