Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

