Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,798 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,648,000 after buying an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,616,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,440,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.86. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.