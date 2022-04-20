Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

