Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 20,453 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of ATO opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

