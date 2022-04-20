Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

NLSN stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

