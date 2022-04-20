Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after buying an additional 500,823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,175,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.29.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 333.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

