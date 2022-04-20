Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Chemed by 307.1% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chemed by 177.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed stock opened at $497.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.61 and a 200-day moving average of $483.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

