Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,635 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

