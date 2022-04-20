Boston Partners Takes $928,000 Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 over the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $718.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

