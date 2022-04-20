Boston Partners Sells 222 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $537.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.96. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $486.74 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

