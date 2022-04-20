$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 233,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.9% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.