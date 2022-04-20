Boston Partners Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTO. B. Riley increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jonestrading raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

