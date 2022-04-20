Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on IART shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Shares of IART opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

