Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ternium were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ternium in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Ternium in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

TX opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.