Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $435.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.