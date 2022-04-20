Zacks: Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.03. Papa John’s International reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

PZZA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $105.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,277.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $118.63. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

