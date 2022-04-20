Boston Partners Reduces Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in POSCO were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 443,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 139,674 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 107.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 97,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in POSCO by 12.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 16.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

