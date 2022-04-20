UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives $13.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411.

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

