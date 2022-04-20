Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

