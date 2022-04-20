Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target at $13.38

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

