Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $111.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.11.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK opened at $90.91 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.