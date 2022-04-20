Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,588.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,588.33 ($20.67).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBG. Liberum Capital raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.26) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.61) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.04) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,168 ($15.20) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 999 ($13.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,685 ($21.92). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,182.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.18) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($51,745.20). Insiders purchased a total of 3,434 shares of company stock worth $4,007,120 in the last ninety days.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

