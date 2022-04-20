Brokerages Set Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Target Price at $22.38

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 162,279 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at $9,971,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $14.15 on Friday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

