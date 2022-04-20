Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,289 shares of company stock worth $1,217,941. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Alkermes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,460,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 175,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 620,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

