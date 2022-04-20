Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 24.7% in March

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE BBDO opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.42.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 21.20%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.