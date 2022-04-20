Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 764,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AMG stock opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

