Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Update

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 14,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.