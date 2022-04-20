Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LON KOS opened at GBX 585 ($7.61) on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of GBX 136 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 635 ($8.26). The firm has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 465.75.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

