D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Down 24.7% in March

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 1,211.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 172,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEPS opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 418.69% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

